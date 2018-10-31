EV car owner shocked over poor charging station locations

While the city of Hangzhou may be one of the more EV car-friendly cities in China, one elderly resident is less than revved up about the locations of its charging piles.



The rankled e-motorist surnamed Luo said he's so far racked up 500 yuan ($71) in fines trying to park next to the stations, btime.com reported.



Luo explained how until recently he was charged up to buy his first electric car - a white SUV.



Unfortunately, he discovered too late that many of the charging piles near his home are either near zebra crossings or often blocked by parked cars.



"I never imagined how much trouble it would be to charge it," he said.



He was often forced to park on a sidewalk or in a crosswalk just to access them, which has resulted in numerous traffic tickets.



Hangzhou has invested heavily in its EV infrastructure in recent years. Currently, central Hangzhou boasts an e-charging station every 900 meters, Xinhua reported.



Visitors to btime.com stand by Luo and blame the local government for mismanagement.



"Thanks a lot gramps, now I'll rethink about whether to buy that electric car," one commenter posted.



