Horse owner makes thong pledge

Flamboyant British billionaire Marwan Koukash has promised to parade around in just his skimpy underwear if his horse Magic Circle wins the Melbourne Cup next week.



Koukash told Australia's racenet.com.au that winning the Melbourne Cup would be like "having sex for the first time" - and that his unusual celebration was no stunt.



"I will have a thong on at least - my parts are not a pretty sight so I will keep them hidden away from the cameras," said Koukash.



Koukash also promised a show-all celebration before Magic Circle won the Chester Cup in May, but kept his clothes on after British racing authorities reportedly warned him of a lifetime ban.



"I don't care if they ban me afterwards, as long as I win the Melbourne Cup they can never take that away from me."



Seven-year-old gelding Magic Circle is among the favorites to win the coveted Flemington race on November 6.



AFP

