Ex-Japanese PM Hatoyama throws light on ways of improving ties with China

China's 40 years of reform and opening-up has not only changed its economy but also benefited the world and provided opportunities for international companies. Japan, a neighbor of China, gained considerably and is willing to further cooperate with China especially amid increasing protectionism. On the sidelines of an international conference on China's reform and opening-up, "China's 40 Years of Reform and Opening up: Implications for the World and Role of Hong Kong," which was held in Hong Kong on Monday, Global Times reporter Zhang Hui (GT) interviewed former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama (Hatoyama) through an interpreter to seek his views on China's reform and opening-up and Tokyo's cooperation with Beijing.

Yukio Hatoyama gives a speech at the conference in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

When you first heard about the reform and opening-up, did you anticipate that China would undergo profound changes?When I heard about it, I just graduated from college 40 years ago. I realized that the relations between China and Japan would turn better after the two countries resumed diplomatic ties in 1972 and signed the treaty of peace and friendship in 1978.Since then, China has undergone rapid development and now its GDP is nearly three times that of Japan.I think no Japanese would anticipate such a great achievement made by China some 40 years ago.­What was your ­impression when you first visited China?I first came to China in the early 1990s, and my first impression was that China had more bikes than cars. But the number of vehicles increased each time I visited China in the ­following years, which reflected China's steady and rapid development.

GT: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said recently that the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) had potential. Do you think it means that the Japanese government's attitude toward China-proposed BRI has changed?



Hatoyama: There is no doubt that Japan's attitude toward BRI has turned positive. Actually, large Japanese enterprises have expressed strong willingness to cooperate with China, but Abe had not been eager because of the "China threat theory." Moreover, Abe, who always puts together politics and economy, would not pursue economic cooperation with a country that has political disputes with Japan.



The Chinese market is very intriguing to many big Japanese ­enterprises, and Abe's recent remarks could be driven by these companies.



However, I believe that Japan has not been sufficiently cooperative. Japan should immediately join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) if it wants to fully devote itself to cooperation under BRI.

GT: What are Japan's concerns about joining the AIIB?



Hatoyama: Some officials in Japan's Ministry of Finance worry that the AIIB could be unfair to foreign countries, as it may take decisions that favor the Chinese side.



I have expressed such concerns to AIIB President Jin Liqun, he said that Japan would never get the chance of joining the AIIB if it is obsessed with such issues.

GT: You said that China and Japan should cooperate to counter US President Donald Trump's protectionism. Could you be more specific?



Hatoyama: Japan and China can cooperate to oppose US tariffs, but detailed cooperation needs more assessment by Japan and China as exports to the US from Japan are different from Chinese exports to the US.



GT: What would you say to US President Donald Trump if he sat in front of you?



Hatoyama: (Smiles) I may never have a chance to meet Trump face-to- face. But if I had the opportunity, I think protectionism could be a topic to talk about as it may lead to a trade war. I believe that the two countries should adopt more effective ways to avoid frictions.



I advocate the establishment of the East Asian Community (a proposed trade bloc) to enable its members to undertake free trade with each other. This could help find a balance between globalism and nationalism and is conducive to world peace.



Meanwhile, I would suggest Trump meet in person with the North Korean leader to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.

GT: Do you think the positive signs of economic cooperation between China and Japan would lead to a positive effect on political relations between the two countries?



Hatoyama: Personally, I hope that political relations can be improved through better economic relations. But Japan and China face some historical issues such as the Diaoyu Islands, the Nanjing Massacre and Yasukuni Shrine. And I have not yet seen any move by the Japanese government to resolve these issues.



I think the two countries will take measures to avoid confrontation and I expect the two governments to be determined to resolve these issues with better ­economic relations.