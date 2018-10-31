Finalists for Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award revealed

Dong Qiang, chairman of the Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award committee Photo: IC

The Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award announced this year's finalists at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.The 10 books, five works of fiction and five social science works, were selected from among 46 books translated from French into Chinese.Winners of each of the two categories will be selected and revealed on November 24."This year is the 10th anniversary of the Fu Lei Award," Dong Qiang, chairman of the committee and dean of the French Department at Peking University, said at the conference.Established in 2009 by the French Embassy in China, the Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award is an annual prize that seeks to encourage outstanding Chinese translators and publishers.Named after the well-known Chinese translator of French literature Fu Lei, the award has acted as a bridge between Chinese and French culture.Also on Tuesday, the organizers of The Prix Goncourt announced that the French prize would be awarded for the first time ever in Wuhan, the capital city of Central China's Hubei Province.The awarding ceremony falls on the same day as the Fu Lei awards.Established in 1903, the Prix Goncourt is regarded as one of the most prestigious prizes among French works.