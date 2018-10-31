Renaissance Hotel makes efforts in the design field, boosts global growth with refurbishment

Restaurant in Renaissance Hotel that serves authentic local food to guests Photo: Courtesy of Renaissance Hotel

Renaissance Hotel has obtained staged progress with its vigorous design strategy. After large-scale renovations of the Renaissance Hotel worldwide over the years, the world can expect to see a forceful expansion and investment of the brand. In 2018, around half of the Renaissance Hotel in North America, from Nashville to Newport Beach, will be fully renovated. Renaissance Hotel also plans to introduce its brand to 16 new target cities around the globe in the 12 months to come."We devote ourselves to innovating the hotel's design style, so as to deliver the brand idea, an 'unexpected' dramatic experience to harvest the unexpected wonderful new discoveries in the journey, which Renaissance Hotel has advocated from its very beginning, said George Fleck, vice president of global brand marketing and management of the Renaissance Hotel. Renaissance Hotel spares no effort to help guests meet and enjoy unpredictable beauty during their trips. From private space that presents underground work of arts to a restaurant that serves authentic local food, it encourages the guests to explore the hidden gems in the cities. Enlightened by its brand idea, the Renaissance Hotel integrates the architecture, interior design and art in its design strategy and invites guests to enjoy the unexpected adventure through every design detail that creates charm and pleasure."Whether it is newly built, renovated or transformed, each Renaissance Hotel adopts the design elements of different styles, so as to create the dramatic design and the artistic experience with strong contrast, and brings the unexpected destination discovery to guests," said David Keplon, vice president of global brand design strategy of the Renaissance Hotel. "Although we own a set of independent and highly distinguishable design styles to tell the worthwhile stories of each city we are based in, each Renaissance Hotel has its unique style."The design inspiration of Schiphol Renaissance Hotel at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands comes from an adjacent park named Bos. The design of the hotel combines the local art, architecture and design style of the early 20th century, which brings "unexpected" moments to guests. From the tranquil guestrooms to the busy bar, all the spaces in the hotel use the color that can bring guests a sense of nature, and the highly bright furniture of modern style and the design takes advantage of the Netherlands' popular artistic styles as well. In the Renaissance Warsaw Airport Hotel, guests can engross themselves in the interior design with avant-garde modernism style that prevailed in the 1930s, the 1960s and at present. Deeply enlightened by the contemporary design, plain design and popular culture, the artistic device, textile and furniture in the hotel are featured with pop [art] and clean lines with a strong sense of fashion. It will set up a brand new standard for the design of the airport hotel based on these traditional senses.In addition to the international market, the Renaissance Hotel is also making its layout in the increasingly expanded Chinese market. It has introduced new hotels to different regions in China such as Zhejiang Province and such actions have injected new energy into the local market.The design of Hangzhou Yuhang Renaissance Hotel, which is located in Yuhang, Zhejiang Province, consists of perfect local architecture. The interior design adopts the elements of traditional Chinese popular elements of Zhejiang Province, which adds to the sense of fashion and modernity on the basis of traditional Chinese design. When guests enter the hall of the hotel, they can enjoy the wooden wall in industrial style, which is accented by the dramatic painting with its smooth texture of silk.