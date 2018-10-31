China issues guideline on improving infrastructure

The State Council has released a guideline on strengthening the country's infrastructure.



"The country should further improve infrastructure and public services, raise infrastructure quality and make better use of the key role of effective investment in optimizing supply structure," according to the guideline made public Wednesday on the government's website.



Focus should be put on major areas of weakness including poverty relief, railways, roads, waterways, airports and energy, and existing planned projects should be stepped up, it said.



The country will enlarge its list of important infrastructure projects in key fields that need to be improved, step up preparatory work and the start of such projects and ensure projects under construction can be completed.



Efforts will also be made to enhance financial support for projects under construction and major projects, encourage participation of private investment, while forestalling and defusing financial risks and risks from covert local government debt, the document said.

