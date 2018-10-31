Mainland's preferential policies for Taiwan well implemented: spokesperson

More local authorities on the Chinese mainland have taken tailored measures to better implement 31 preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots, a spokesperson said Wednesday.



So far, 40 administrative areas in 18 mainland provincial regions and one SOE have taken measures to implement the preferential policies, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.



Since Oct. 17, Beijing and Hunan Province, as well as Changzhou in Jiangsu Province, and the cities of Longyan and Zhangzhou in Fujian Province, have released tailored measures, Ma said.



The China International Intellectech Corporation (CIIC) has also worked out specific measures to boost Taiwan compatriots' entrepreneurship on the mainland and cross-Strait cultural exchanges, Ma said, adding that the CIIC is the first centrally-administered state-owned enterprise to take such measures.



In order to ensure Taiwan compatriots who reside, work and study on the mainland are able to enjoy social insurance, the Ministry of Human Resources has drafted a trial regulation to include qualified residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan into the mainland insurance system, according to the spokesperson.



The 31 preferential policies released in February cover the fields of legal rights, education, culture and tourism, and are aimed at improving the lives of all Taiwan people.

