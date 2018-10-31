Funding for Israeli start-ups

Chinese investors have been more involved in Israeli high-technology companies in 2018 than in previous years, according to a report by Israel's IVC Research Center released Tuesday.



Chinese investors have been involved in 12 percent of the financing rounds of Israeli start-ups this year, up from 7.5 to 9 percent for 2015-2017.



In 2015, Chinese investors were involved in 31 financing rounds of up to $10 million and 21 rounds of more than $10 million.



So far this year, they have been involved in 35 rounds of up to $10 million and 27 rounds of more than $10 million.