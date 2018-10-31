Aircraft seats in new A320

Airbus has delivered an A320 airplane to China Express that is the first Airbus passenger plane equipped with seats manufactured by a Chinese company, according to Airbus China on Wednesday.



It is a new milestone for Airbus-China industrial cooperation, said Airbus China.



The plane has a two-cabin layout with four seats in business class and 168 seats in economy class. It will be used on China Express' domestic routes.



The aircraft seats were made by Ali-Jiatai Aircraft Equipment Co based in Xiangyang, Central China's Hubei Province.



The company was listed in the Airbus buyer furnished equipment product catalog in 2017. It is also the seat supplier of the China-developed C919 large passenger aircraft.





