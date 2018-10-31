Qatar Airways mulling EPL sponsorship ‘options’: boss

The boss of Qatar Airways said Wednesday his company was considering "several options" for a potential sponsorship deal in the English Premier League (EPL).



Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony announcing a yet another sponsorship deal, this time with South America soccer federation, CONMEBOL, Akbar al-Baker said a deal with the world's richest soccer league was a possibility.



"Well, we are looking at ­several options," he told AFP.



Asked what these might be, he smiled and refused to be drawn.



An aide said the airline was in "negotiations," but added no more.



Previous unconfirmed speculation has linked the airline to a potential ground naming deal with Tottenham Hotspur, who are in the process of rebuilding their White Hart Lane stadium.



The Gulf airline has a growing number of high-profile soccer deals but has so far not ventured into the multibillion pound English league.



Deals agreed by Qatar ­Airways include shirt sponsorship deals with Italian side Roma and Boca Juniors of ­Argentina.



It also has a sleeve sponsorship deal with Bayern Munich.



In addition, Qatar Airways is the "official airline" for world governing body FIFA, as well as CONMEBOL, after it unveiled a deal with the South American confederation on Wednesday.



Outside soccer, the airline also has deals with the Sydney Swans Australian rules football team and the American basketball side, Brooklyn Nets.



