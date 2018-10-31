Swedish F1 racer Ericsson jumps to IndyCar for 2019

Swedish Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson, never better than an eighth-place finisher over five F1 seasons, will jump to IndyCar next year, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) announced Tuesday.



The 28-year-old racer, who made his F1 debut with Caterham in 2014, will drive a Honda-­powered IndyCar entry after racing four Sauber the past four seasons, this year for Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo.



"He has a ton of experience racing in the top levels of motorsports, so we believe that he will be able to contribute to our development program," SPM co-owner Sam Schmidt said.



Ericsson has made 95 F1 starts with races yet to come this season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. His top finish was eighth in the 2015 season opener in Australia. He had five top-10 efforts that year but topped it with six top-10s this year, including 10th in the US and ninth at Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.



"It's a great honor to be picked as one of the drivers at Schmidt Peterson," Ericsson said. "It feels like a perfect step for me and my career after five years in F1. I can't wait to start work with SPM and all the people in the team."



Ericsson will remain a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo Sauber next year but is excited to race in IndyCar.



"The racing in IndyCar looks great and I feel really excited to be part of it in the future," he said. "It will be a lot to learn, including new tracks, oval racing, etc. I know it won't be easy, but it's a challenge I'm very much looking forward to and I can't wait to get started."



