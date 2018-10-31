Prices probably won’t deter Chinese consumers from new Apple models

Although Chinese consumers are price-sensitive, they are likely to show great interest in upcoming new Apple products, an industry analyst said on Wednesday.



US tech giant Apple unveiled new iPad Pro and Mac computers at its Brooklyn launch event on Tuesday (US time), US financial network CNBC reported. Its new iPad Pros eliminate the home button and incorporate Apple's facial recognition technology.



The new MacBook Air comes with a 13.3-inch, edge-to-edge retina display, as well as a Touch ID function that allows users to unlock the device with the scan of a fingerprint, the media report said.



"Just like every time when Apple releases its new products, discussion goes viral online," a Beijing-based industry analyst surnamed Liu, told the Global Times. "But for price-sensitive Chinese consumers, some may consider the new iPad to be unaffordable," he said.



The new iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch model and $999 for the 12.9-inch model, CNBC said.



With the highest configuration, the new iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil could cost as much as 18,000 yuan ($2,582) in the Chinese mainland, which would make it the most expensive ever, domestic news site thepaper.cn said.



In spite of concerns over high prices, more Chinese consumers are likely to purchase these new gadgets, Liu noted. "It's like the iPhone X ... when the iPhone came out, some held bearish views on that, but sales turned out to be very positive," he said.



Apple's new products are available to order Tuesday in the US and will arrive on November 7.





