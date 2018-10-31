Body of Khashoggi dismembered after being killed: Istanbul prosecutor

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Office said on Wednesday that the body of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was dismembered after he was killed inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in the city.



"In accordance with plans made in advance, Jamal Khashoggi was choked to death immediately after entering the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, for marriage formalities," the office said in a written statement.



"The victim's body was dismembered and destroyed following his death by suffocation, in line with advance plans," added the statement.

