Shanghai bans release of commercial secrets in public data sharing

Shanghai has released a regulation effective Thursday that lists requirements for government institutions in the use of public data and banning their release of trade secrets or the infringement of personal privacy.



In a move that seeks to protect personal privacy and recognize the full economic value of data, Shanghai outlined the legal use and sharing of public data in a municipal regulation that becomes effective on Thursday.



Shanghai on Tuesday released the regulation on public data management and set up a one stop online service platform that enables individuals and companies to apply for the use and sharing of public data.



Previously the collection, use and sharing of public data was in legal limbo and raised concerns with the public over the leakage of business secrets and damage to personal privacy.



Tang Zhiping, secretary-general of Shanghai government, said at a government press conference on Tuesday that the regulation will standardize the process of data collection, management, sharing, usage and privacy.



The regulation specifically requires government institutions not leak trade secrets and invade personal privacy when collecting, sharing and opening public data, Tang said.



Wang Xiaomei, a vice director at Shanghai Municipal Big Data Center, told the Global Times that three lists were requested by the city's government departments and public institutions in the collection, use and sharing of data.



The first is what data they can share with other departments, the second is what information and data they expect other government departments to share with them and the third is what information they are not allowed to share under current regulations, she said.



Institutions must obtain permission when they collect data beyond the scale of the regulation, Tang said, adding that the government must take adequate safety measures to prevent information leaking.



Wang pointed out the new rules are expected to promote data exchanges across different government departments and public institutions.



