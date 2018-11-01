Top political advisor meets delegation of HK political advisor association

Top political advisor Wang Yang met with a delegation of a Hong Kong political advisor association Tuesday.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met and welcomed the delegation of HKCPPCC (Provincial) Members Association in Beijing.



Upholding the goals of serving the country, Hong Kong and the political advisors, the association has been establishing extensive links with political advisors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and people from all walks of life there, as well as taking an active role in social affairs in Hong Kong and nation-building, Wang said.



He expressed the hope that members of the association and political advisors from Hong Kong will continue to take the lead to publicize and implement the principle of "one country, two systems," and support the government and chief executive of HKSAR in exercising law-based governance.



Xinhua

