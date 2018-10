Indian Air Force helicopters shower rose petals on the "Statue of Unity," the world's tallest statue dedicated to Indian independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, overlooking the Sardar Sarovar Dam near Vadodara in India's western Gujarat state on Wednesday. India inaugurated the world's biggest statue with pomp, fireworks and tight security amid an outcry among local groups over the cost of the statue (see story on page 9). Photo: AFP