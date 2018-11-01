Bus wreck retrieved from river in SW China

Rescuers on Wednesday night salvaged the wreck of a bus that plunged into the Yangtze River in Chongqing Municipality leaving at least nine people dead.



The bus was pulled out of water by a floating crane at about 11:30 p.m., Xinhua reporters at the site saw. Rescuers are expected to enter the bus to search for bodies of victims.



The bus veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided into an oncoming car before breaking through road fencing and falling off a bridge in Chongqing's Wanzhou District on Sunday.



A previous investigation said that 15 people including the bus driver were on board. Nine bodies have been retrieved so far.

