Ten US Wisconsin companies to participate in China International Import Expo

Ten innovative companies from the US state of Wisconsin will participate in the forthcoming China International Import Expo in Shanghai to showcase Wisconsin's key industries, including its advanced freshwater technology.



According to a joint statement released on Wednesday by Foxconn and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Wisconsin firms will be featured as part of Foxconn Innovation Pavilion under its "Smart Future" theme.



Their specialties include water technology, advanced machinery, healthcare, and smart city applications.



The China International Import Expo, the world's first import-themed national-level expo, is slated to kick off next Monday in Shanghai.



"The China International Import Expo is a unique opportunity to showcase the vast strengths of Wisconsin companies to a targeted broader audience including central, provincial and local government procurement officials," said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou.



The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer is building a 10-billion-USD display panel screen plant in Wisconsin, which could eventually employ up to 13,000 local workers.



"As Foxconn contributes to the transformation of Wisconsin into an international tech hub, we are eager to deepen awareness of Wisconsin innovation around the world," Woo was quoted as saying.



Mark R. Hogan, CEO of WEDC, hoped that the China expo will offer these Wisconsin businesses the potential to enter into new markets and develop new partnerships.



He added that the expo will be an opportunity "to showcase the innovation taking place in our state and to demonstrate how the products made right here in Wisconsin could have a positive impact on the lives of the citizens of China."



The Foxconn Innovation Pavilion will promote many of Wisconsin's key industries. One section will be dedicated to its four freshwater technology companies, which are well-positioned to contribute to China's recent "Sponge Cities" initiative to improve the quality of urban water for millions around the country.

