Chinese state councilor says China's development poses no threat to any country

China's development poses no threat to any country, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a joint press conference here on Wednesday following a meeting with Papua New Guinea's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Rimbink Pato.



Responding to a reporter's question, Wang said China's development itself is a just cause in human development and progress as nearly 1.4 billion people have got rid of poverty and moved towards modernization, which is the greatest contribution to all mankind.



China's development has been playing an important and active role in maintaining world peace and stability, Wang said.



China's development is also an integral part of the overall development of developing countries, and every country in the world has the right to develop, the Chinese state councilor said.



Any attempt to stop or deprive the developing countries of their right to develop themselves is the worst historical injustice and will surely leave a disgraced record in the history, Wang said.



For his part, Pato said that China's development has set a good example for PNG and other developing countries and made significant contributions to economic and social development of PNG and other South Pacific island nations as well as brought huge benefits to their peoples.



"China's development has never posed any threat to us, and PNG wishes China will continue to play an important role in the South Pacific islands region," he said.

