UN welcomes recent call for cessation of hostilities in Yemen

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Wednesday welcomed recent calls for an immediate resumption of the political process and a cessation of hostilities in Yemen.



The special envoy stressed that there can be "no military solution to the conflict," said a press release.



The special envoy will continue to work with all parties to agree on tangible steps to spare all Yemenis the disastrous consequences of further conflict and to urgently address the political, security and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, it said.



"I urge all concerned parties to seize this opportunity to engage constructively with our current efforts to swiftly resume political consultations to agree on a framework for political negotiations, and confidence-building measures, in particular enhancing the capacities of the Central Bank of Yemen, the exchange of prisoners and the re-opening of Sana'a airport," the press release quoted the special envoy as saying.



"We remain committed to bringing the Yemeni parties to the negotiations table within a month. Dialogue remains the only path to reach an inclusive agreement," the press release cited Griffiths as saying.



The special envoy was encouraged by the positive engagement of the government of Yemen and the Houthi movement and would continue to work with all concerned parties in the region to reach an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen, it noted.

