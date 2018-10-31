State-run auto firm FAW gains huge credit line

Analysts say move will boost broader confidence in SOEs

The FAW-Volkswagen plant in North China's Tianjin in August Photo: VCG







State-owned automaker FAW Group said it has signed a deal with 16 banks for a credit line of more than 1 trillion yuan ($144 billion), an eye-catching amount analysts said was mostly symbolic, albeit an important signal of government support.



FAW, one of China's oldest State-run carmakers, said the funds would help with "future initiatives". But in a response to a Reuters query, it also said the credit line does not represent its current capital requirements, nor did it say that it had projects that would require major capital investment in the near future.



According to a source at FAW, the credit line is part of a government plan to revitalize the economies of China's northeastern provinces. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, declined to be identified.



China's economy grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, which was 0.2 percentage point lower than in the second quarter, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on October 19. The reading was the weakest year-on-year quarterly growth rate since the global financial crisis, hit in part by a slowdown in domestic car manufacturing and sales.



Gao Heng, an expert at the Society of Automotive Engineers of China, said that while the credit agreement was "symbolic" for the moment, it underscored government support for State-owned enterprises (SOEs), the northeast region and the auto market.



"This may boost confidence for SOEs that are temporarily in difficulty," said Gao. "However, at the moment, it is quite symbolic. We need to see the next step."



FAW is based in Changchun, capital of Northeast China's Jilin Province, and it employs about 150,000 people around the country. Its listed subsidiary FAW Car Co saw sales stall in the first half of the year and profits tumble some 70 percent.



FAW's credit line agreement was signed at an event in Jilin, with senior officials from China's central bank, the NDRC - which is China's top economic planner - and top Chinese policy bankers in attendance.



The credit line also follows moves by Chinese regulators to calm nervous investors as a long-running campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the US have started to weigh on economic growth.



China's car market, the world's biggest, saw sales drop 11.6 percent in September, the steepest monthly decline in nearly seven years, stoking concerns of a first annual market contraction in decades.



FAW also has joint ventures in China with Germany-based Volkswagen, which produces VW and Audi cars, and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, which builds the Crown and Corolla models.



The 16 banks in the agreement with FAW include China Development Bank, China Construction Bank, Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.



There is a precedent for huge credit lines in China. For example, conglomerate HNA Group, which has grappled with high debt levels after a global deal spree, said in late 2017 it had credit lines with domestic banks of about 800 billion yuan.





