Fierce race in EV sector prompts full-year profit warning by BYD

Chinese top electric carmaker BYD Co, which is backed by US investor Warren Buffett, said on Monday it expected full-year net profit to drop almost one-third as competition heats up in the world's largest auto market.



China's market for electric vehicles (EVs) is booming, but profits in the sector have been squeezed by intense competition among established makers and start-up rivals, as well as moves by the government to slash subsidies.



BYD, based in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, posted a 1.9 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion yuan ($150.97 million).



That was the smallest quarterly drop since the end of 2016, but it said 2018 profit would be between 2.73 billion yuan and 3.13 billion yuan, down by as much as 32.94 percent.



First-half profits at BYD, which makes battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars as well as public transport vehicles and batteries, plunged more than 70 percent, hit by the drop-off in policy support for new-energy vehicles (NEVs).



The carmaker said then it hoped profitability would improve in the second half of the year.



Although sales of traditional gasoline-engine cars have stalled, sales of NEVs have been buoyant in China, rising 81 percent in the first nine months of the year to 721,000 units, China's top auto industry body said in October.



BYD, whose models include the Tang series and plug-in hybrid EV model Qin, has been trying to shift to fully electric vehicles but has faced battery shortages.



The auto firm is now building several new battery production bases to boost capacity.



Analysts also expect BYD's main local rivals - Geely Automobile Holdings and Great Wall Motor Co - to miss their full-year sales targets.



Great Wall reported a record quarterly sales drop on October 26, blaming the sharp slowdown in China's auto market that has worried automakers and dealers.



Geely had reached just 72 percent of its annual sales target at the end of the third quarter, according to its sales report.





