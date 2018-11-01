Nippon Paint launches coil coating joint innovation center with domestic market leader

Guests and representatives of Nippon Paint and Wiskind at the signing and launch ceremony in Qingdao, Shandong Province during the event Photo: Courtesy of Nippon Paint







From October 18 to 19, Nippon Paint China (Nippon Paint) took part in the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Shandong Wiskind Ltd (Wiskind) and the Future Building Development Forum in Qingdao, during which Wiskind held a signing and launching ceremony, announcing the establishment of Nippon Paint-Wiskind joint innovation center, in the coil coatings industry.

In the new joint innovation center, Nippon Paint and Wiskind, a domestic construction market leader in manufacturing and pre-coated metal (PCM) trading and PCM application products, will cooperate closely along a full innovation process. Both companies collaborate on identifying business opportunities, developing advanced technologies, market promotion with intentions of commercial success. The center will be a platform for integrating value chain players, and actively participate in the innovation eco-system involving coating manufacturers, coil producers, distributors, design institutes, project owners and contractors. The center will provide high value-added solutions for customers in the construction industry.

Hong Jang, the chief technology officer of Nipsea Group, parent company of Nippon Paint China, and president of the coil coating business of Nipsea Group, and Wei Longzhu, president of Wiskind, attended the signing and launching ceremony.

Hong said at the event that nowadays in the megatrend of innovation, the industrial value chain becomes more and more sophisticated and the traditional single-organization innovation mode faces huge challenges.

" We must take the approach of customer-centric open innovation and achieve multiple victories by collaborating with partners along with the entire value chain, even cross-industry or cross-discipline innovation," he said.

Additionally, this cooperation between Nippon paint and Wiskind will integrate the resources, experience and expertise from both sides in the construction PCM industry to carry out a joint innovation project, developing tailored products to best address the customer needs in the targeted market segments thus creating high value solutions for customers.

Wei said that after many years of market development in China, customer needs in the PCM industry have changed, requiring suppliers to provide more comprehensive, better targeted and higher technology solutions.

" The cooperation between Wiskind and Nippon Paint will open up a new chapter in the PCM industry," he said, noting that he has high expectations that through this cooperation, high-value-added products will be developed and delivered to customers in the marketplace.