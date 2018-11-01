Bus wreck retrieved from river in SW China

Rescuers salvage the wreck of a bus that plunged into the Yangtze River at Wanzhou, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 31, 2018. The bus was pulled out of water by a floating crane at about 11:30 p.m. Rescuers are expected to enter the bus to search for bodies of victims. The bus veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided into an oncoming car before breaking through road fencing and falling off a bridge in Chongqing's Wanzhou District on Sunday. A previous investigation said that 15 people including the bus driver were on board. Nine bodies have been retrieved so far. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

