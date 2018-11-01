Indian potters make earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival in Bangalore

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/1 11:27:58

An Indian potter makes earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival in Bangalore, India, Oct. 30, 2018. People buy earthen lamps to decorate their homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

