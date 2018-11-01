Tourists visit Tongli ancient town in Suzhou

Tourists enjoy tea at a guesthouse within Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Boasting rich tourism resources in ancient towns like Tongli, Wujiang District in recent years made efforts to integrate them with various elements such as local cultures and natural views to help boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists go sightseeing on a boat within Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2018 shows the scenery of Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2018 shows the scenery of Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member cleans up a house of a guesthouse within Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Tuisi Garden within Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A tourist (R) checks in at a hotel within Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists go sightseeing on a boat within Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Tongli ancient town in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)