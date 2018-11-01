Chinese stocks edge up on official comments, slightly better factory data

The Shanghai Composite Index gained as much as 1.25 percent during the morning session, while the Shenzhen Component Index saw a big jump of 1.94 percent at one point.



Before the market opened on Thursday, a private survey showed that the Chinese manufacturing sector is still expanding, although at a slower pace. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in October, slightly higher than 50 in September and beating a Reuters' forecast of 49.9.



A PMI reading above 50 means expansion, while a reading below that level points to contraction.



Thursday morning's stock rally also followed positive comments from top leaders on Wednesday. A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, which was focused on the economy, reassured that the country will continue its reform and opening-up efforts, stick to positive fiscal and prudent monetary policy to stabilize the economy.



The meeting also said that China would find ways to help small and medium-sized enterprises, protect legitimate rights and the interests of foreign companies in China and boost the development of capital markets.



Also on Thursday, the



Experts noted the move was aimed at giving regulators more flexibility to make swift changes in times of need because the committee meets less frequently and takes a longer time to approve new changes.



