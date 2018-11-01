Migratory wild swans come to wetland to spend winter in China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/1 13:15:43

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)


 

A wild swan is seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)


 

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)


 

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)


 

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 30, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 30, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

Wild swans are seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

Girls view wild swans at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

A wild swan is seen at a wetland in Pinglu, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Migratory wild swans recently came to the wetland to spend the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus