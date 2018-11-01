Chinese vice president expected to attend Bloomberg-sponsored forum in Singapore

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is expected to attend a new economic forum organized by US tycoon Michael Bloomberg in Singapore on November 6 and 7, the forum website said on Thursday.
Wang will deliver a keynote speech right after Bloomberg's opening remarks on November 6, according to the website.
Called "Bloomberg New Economy Forum," the gathering's goal is "to stimulate productive, fact-driven dialogue among participants in an effort to promote deeper understanding and develop actionable solutions on important global issues."
US President Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon will also attend the forum, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Wednesday.
The forum was originally scheduled to be held in Beijing in November, but was relocated to the city-state because the dates clashed with the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, according to SCMP.
A roundtable discussion entitled "Financing Belt and Road
" will also be held. Among the topics to be discussed is "Can China afford to keep up the lending?" Among those who will participate in the discussions are Robert Blackwill, the former US Ambassador to India, Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, foreign minister of Bangladesh and Zhang Xiaoqiang, Executive Vice Chairman of the China Center for International Economy Exchanges.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm Wang's participation in the forum and his potential speech contents.
Global Times