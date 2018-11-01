Chinese Air Force aerobatics team prepares for performance in Zhuhai

A fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team is seen at an airport in Zhuhai, South China’s Guangdong province, October 31, 2018. The team will perform at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China). The event will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 6 to 11. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Jimin)

