Buddhist masters call for safeguarding peace in South China Sea

The South China Sea Buddhism Shenzhen Roundtable is held Thursday to discuss how Buddhism will help safeguard peace and stability in the region. Photo: Li Ruohan/GT

Buddhist masters from 12 countries and regions on Thursday called for joint efforts to safeguard peace in the South China Sea and promote people-to-people exchanges in the region.The masters, from countries and regions mostly surrounding the South China Sea, also signed a document of consensus at the South China Sea Buddhism Shenzhen Roundtable held on Thursday, calling for enhanced cooperation to sustain peace and promote prosperity in the region."Some countries outside the region take disputes as an excuse to interfere with the issue for their own political and economical gain, and Buddhist society should resist such disturbances to sustain the peace in the South China Sea," said Yin Shun, deputy head of China's Buddhist Association.The masters also suggested that the roundtable meeting be held in other countries surrounding the South China Sea starting 2019 to boost exchanges and increase the understanding of cultures in different countries.Around 20 Buddhist monks from Laos are studying at the Nanhai Buddhism Academy in South China's Hainan Province as part of efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges under the framework of the roundtable and other initiatives launched by the Hongfa Temple, Yin Shun, also the abbot of the temple, told the Global Times on Thursday.Over 3,000 residents from Sri Lanka, Laos and Cambodia received free cataract surgery with the assistance of the temple, Yin said.The South China Sea Buddhism Shenzhen Roundtable, started in 2016 by Yin, serves as a platform to create favorable conditions to jointly safeguard harmony and peace of countries in the South China Sea region.