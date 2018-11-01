More than 500 movies screened at annual Chinese American Film Festival in Los Angeles

The 14th Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) kicked off Tuesday at the Ricardo Montalban Theater in Hollywood in the US city of Los Angeles.



More than 500 films and TV shows from both countries were presented at the festival, some of which will be screened in theaters in Los Angeles and San Francisco.



China's film industry has been developing rapidly in recent years, said Zhang Ping, consul general of China in Los Angeles, at the opening ceremony, adding that China has become the world's second largest movie market, with the largest number of movie screens.



The collaboration between the Chinese and US film industries has not only brought prosperity to each other's development, but also brought the two peoples closer, Zhang said.



A total of 20 awards were granted to producers, actors and actresses from the two countries, including Best Film, Best Chinese and American Co-Production Film, and Best Actor and Actress in Leading Roles.



Chinese film Operation Red Sea was awarded Best Film, while the Best Chinese and American Co-Production Film award went to The Meg.



Founded in 2005, CAFF is jointly organized by EDI Media Inc. with the support of China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television and the Chinese Embassy in the US.

