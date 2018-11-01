Chinese firm unveils world’s first foldable phone

Royole's founder Liu Zihong introduces FlexPie at a launch event in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: VCG

Chinese start-up Royole Corp unveiled the world's first flexible display foldable smartphone named FlexPie on Wednesday, a move that analysts said - coming ahead of a number of foreign rivals such as Samsung - shows domestic manufacturers' advantage in making innovative flexible displays.This is a key technological barrier of the handset and a potential factor in leading the next round of competition in the smartphone market, analysts said.The 7.8-inch, 7.6-mm ultra-thin new device features the second generation of fully flexible displays designed and developed by Royole that are as thin as 0.01mm - also the thinnest in the world, Royole's founder Liu Zihong said in Beijing at a launch event on Wednesday.It also supports the bending function for more than 200,000 times and a split-screen mode."The device is a smartphone when folded and when unfolded, it could serve as a pad and laptop… It is portable yet could still bring a better visual experience than even the largest smartphone on the market, perfectly solving the contradiction between the high-definition large-screen experience and portability," Zhu told the Global Times, noting that the new product is "a revolutionary change" rather than a "marginal change" in the consumer electronics industry.The phones are priced between 8,999 ($1,290) and 12,999 yuan depending on the memory and storage capacity selected. Pre-orders has opened on Thursday and the new devices are expected to start delivering in December, according to Zhu.Commenting on the device, Sun Yanbiao, head of Shenzhen-based research company N1mobile who also participated in the launch event, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the launch is more of a symbolic value for domestic firms."China is showing the world that we have the weapon to lead the global players to the next era of foldable phones, which will be a fiercely competitive market within the next 10 years. A decade ago, US-based Apple was the leader in the smartphone industry, but now it is the Chinese players," Sun said in an excited voice.He explained that the key bottleneck hindering the development of foldable phones is flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diodes (AMOLED) research, which enable screens to bend and curve."Dominant foreign players like Samsung used to have an advantage in making panels, but Chinese firms are quickly catching up with and even outperforming them now in terms of price and technology," said Sun."The gaps are at least shrinking," Wang Yanhui, secretary general of the Mobile China Alliance, told the Global Times on Thursday.Samsung and LG reportedly have been working on foldable display technology for years. Samsung CEO DJ Koh said the foldable phone has been "complicated" to develop and the company's device could be unveiled in November, theverge.com reported. It is not clear whether Samsung will put the product on sale at that time.LG also plans to unveil a foldable smartphone as soon as January, bgr.com quoted unnamed sources as saying in a report on Wednesday.Zhu said the self-developed flexible display includes more than 20 million flexible, ultra-precise parts and 6 million flexible integrated circuits.In June, Royole also started mass production of quasi-6th generation flexible AMOLED panels in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. The mass production, with an investment of 11 billion yuan, allows the company to reduce the cost per panel to "a great extent," said Zhu.In a similar move, display products supplier BOE Technology Group Co began mass production of flexible AMOLEDs in October 2017 in its facility in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province.By the end of 2017, a total of five flexible AMOLED factories in China had been under construction or put into mass production, news website ifeng.com reported in January.But some consumers also pointed out that the device Royole unveiled is too primitive and requires cooperation with domestic handset-makers for further improvement."It looks too early and more like a conceptual model than of practical one," Wang commented, noting that the release may be a strategy of Royole rushing to win the crown of the "world's first foldable smartphone" over Samsung and other rivals."The phone is impressive, but if it's Huawei or Samsung, they won't release such an immature device."Another 30-something consumer surnamed Li also complained to the Global Times that the handset does not fold flat. "The screen does not fit well with the device and this gives me the feeling it's a 'plastic phone'," he said."Also, the screen is folded outside, making it vulnerable to being scratched," Li added.The Global Times also noticed that the phone's operational system had "crashed" a couple of times during a presentation while also flashing between different orientations for some time when the phone is bent.As such, Sun suggested that flexible display-makers like Royole should cooperate with leading domestic handest-makers like Huawei to take advantage of China's traditional strength in manufacturing high-quality and price competitive electronic products."The new phone rebuts market skepticism over how flexible display could be applied," Sun said.