Learning Chinese

Chat attack



go crazy



抓狂



(zhuā kuánɡ)

A: I have to hand in my thesis paper in three days, but I've only written about half. What am I going to do!



我的论文还有三天就要交了,可是我才写了一半,我该怎么办啊！



(wǒ de lùnwén háiyǒu sāntiān jiùyào jiāo le, kěshì wǒ cái xiě le yíbàn, wǒ ɡāi zěnme bàn a!)

B: You really are something. If you know there isn't much time you should hurry up and get writing. Standing here going crazy is just a waste of time.



你这个人真是的,来不及了应该抓紧时间去写啊,在这里抓狂只会更浪费时间。



(nǐ zhèɡè rén zhēnshì de, lái bùjí le yīnɡɡāi zhuājǐn shíjiān qùxiě a, zài zhèlǐ zhuā kuánɡ zhǐhuì ɡènɡ lànɡfèi shíjiān.)

A: But I can't write anything. I don't know what to write.



可是我写不出来啊,不知道该写什么。



(kěshì wǒ xiě bù chūlái a, bù zhīdào ɡāi xiě shénme. )

B: Well I can't help you with that. Who told you to go and play while everyone was studying in the library.



这我可就帮不上你了,谁叫大家在图书馆看书的时候你天天跑出去玩的。



(zhè wǒ kějiù bānɡ bú shànɡ nǐ le, shuíjiào dàjiā zài túshū ɡuǎn kànshū de shíhòu nǐ tiāntiān pǎo chūqù wán de.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









