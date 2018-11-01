Happy birthday:



Your luck is about to pick up today. Take full advantage of this good fortune to start new ventures, bring old ones to completion or look into financial investments that catch your interest. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 12, 14.



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Romance is definitely in the cards for you today. If you are single make sure you get out of the house and involve yourself in social activities; if you are already in a relationship, this will be the perfect time for a quiet evening out with your partner. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You might have to deal with someone who rubs you the wrong way today. The experience may be unpleasant, but it will be for the best if you just hold your nose and get any interactions over with as quickly as possible. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



An issue that only you have the skills to deal with will cause some trouble today at work. This will be the perfect chance to show your superiors why they hired you! Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Tackling an old problem from a new direction will yield an unexpected solution. Do not underestimate the positive energy changes at home, such as rearranging furniture, can bring into your life. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Things are highly likely to get very hectic today. Do not let the chaos sweep you away. By spending a few moments to catch your breath you will be able to center yourself. Money matters should be dealt with quickly and efficiently. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your subconscious will be the key to solving a difficult problem. It would be a good idea to listen to what that voice in the back of your head is trying to tell you. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Having fun once in a while will be the perfect way to get to know the people you work with better. You may be surprised at the results if you let your hair down. Artistic endeavours will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will lose out on a major opportunity if you spend too much time thinking instead of doing. Sometimes the best way to handle things is to just dive right in head first. Money matters will require your personal attention today. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Tonight will be the perfect time to just relax and treat yourself to something nice. You more than deserve to go a bit wild after the tough week you just had so feel free to spare no expense. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Treat lightly when it comes to making business deals today. The competition will do everything they can to win, even trying to sneak something past you. It will be extremely important for you and your team to review every detail. ✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not hesitate to take a break, if the pressure starts to get unbearable. You must take care of yourself before you will be able to help others with their tasks. Approach things with positivity and people will respond. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Responsibility will weigh heavily on your shoulders today. It's time for you to stand tall and not shy away from the challenges that life may put in your path. ✭✭✭