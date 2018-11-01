Puzzle

ACROSS1 Embarrassing standing5 Suns10 Bridge action13 Old Montreal player14 Like a film to be edited15 Old stringed instrument16 Human food processor?19 How long to hold on?20 Counter of stars?21 Cry of surrender22 African flies24 Needing scratching25 Inn's price26 Photo-finish type28 Fiber that's spun30 Tower of verbal discord31 Tree's exudate34 Certain metric units38 Penguin relative39 18-year-old's status40 Negative prefix41 States of gaiety and fun42 Red planet44 "Git!"46 Money for the future49 Sanction50 Rush drummer Neil52 NFL legend ___ Roy Selmon53 "You're not THAT fat," e.g.56 Large vases57 Shakespearean character58 Watching whales close-up59 Pop questions60 Secret get-together61 Discreet attention-getterDOWN1 U-turn from lion's share2 Wheel connectors3 Thyme device?4 Jerry's cartoon tormentor5 Type of exciting jump6 Poker payments7 Read over quickly8 Cobain or Warner9 Messy place10 Banana cluster11 Boot of Europe?12 Remove in editing15 Corporal type17 Bridge position18 Army mollusk?23 Flagged vehicle24 It's up for bid26 Shopping centers27 Not too much28 Medicine approval agcy.29 Romanian currency30 Color of sadness31 Without reason32 It can be a bust33 Tire letters35 Lilongwe's place36 "Same," in old Rome37 Dessert sweet41 "Family Ties" star Michael42 Wine choice43 Vino region44 Arcs in sheet music45 Metallic sound46 Mullets cover them47 Cloned units48 Insinuate49 Pastel hue50 Extremely out of pocket51 TV award54 PC computer variety55 Directional aid before GPS

Solution