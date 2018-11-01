Crossword

2018/11/1

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Embarrassing standing

  5 Suns

 10 Bridge action

 13 Old Montreal player

 14 Like a film to be edited

 15 Old stringed instrument

 16 Human food processor?

 19 How long to hold on?

 20 Counter of stars?

 21 Cry of surrender

 22 African flies

 24 Needing scratching

 25 Inn's price

 26 Photo-finish type

 28 Fiber that's spun

 30 Tower of verbal discord

 31 Tree's exudate

 34 Certain metric units

 38 Penguin relative

 39 18-year-old's status

 40 Negative prefix

 41 States of gaiety and fun

 42 Red planet

 44 "Git!"

 46 Money for the future

 49 Sanction

 50 Rush drummer Neil

 52 NFL legend ___ Roy Selmon

 53 "You're not THAT fat," e.g.

 56 Large vases

 57 Shakespearean character

 58 Watching whales close-up

 59 Pop questions

 60 Secret get-together

 61 Discreet attention-getter

DOWN

  1 U-turn from lion's share

  2 Wheel connectors

  3 Thyme device?

  4 Jerry's cartoon tormentor

  5 Type of exciting jump

  6 Poker payments

  7 Read over quickly

  8 Cobain or Warner

  9 Messy place

 10 Banana cluster

 11 Boot of Europe?

 12 Remove in editing

 15 Corporal type

 17 Bridge position

 18 Army mollusk?

 23 Flagged vehicle

 24 It's up for bid

 26 Shopping centers

 27 Not too much

 28 Medicine approval agcy.

 29 Romanian currency

 30 Color of sadness

 31 Without reason

 32 It can be a bust

 33 Tire letters

 35 Lilongwe's place

 36 "Same," in old Rome

 37 Dessert sweet

 41 "Family Ties" star Michael

 42 Wine choice

 43 Vino region

 44 Arcs in sheet music

 45 Metallic sound

 46 Mullets cover them

 47 Cloned units

 48 Insinuate

 49 Pastel hue

 50 Extremely out of pocket

 51 TV award

 54 PC computer variety

 55 Directional aid before GPS

Solution



 

MISCELLANY
