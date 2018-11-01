Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Embarrassing standing
5 Suns
10 Bridge action
13 Old Montreal player
14 Like a film to be edited
15 Old stringed instrument
16 Human food processor?
19 How long to hold on?
20 Counter of stars?
21 Cry of surrender
22 African flies
24 Needing scratching
25 Inn's price
26 Photo-finish type
28 Fiber that's spun
30 Tower of verbal discord
31 Tree's exudate
34 Certain metric units
38 Penguin relative
39 18-year-old's status
40 Negative prefix
41 States of gaiety and fun
42 Red planet
44 "Git!"
46 Money for the future
49 Sanction
50 Rush drummer Neil
52 NFL legend ___ Roy Selmon
53 "You're not THAT fat," e.g.
56 Large vases
57 Shakespearean character
58 Watching whales close-up
59 Pop questions
60 Secret get-together
61 Discreet attention-getter
DOWN
1 U-turn from lion's share
2 Wheel connectors
3 Thyme device?
4 Jerry's cartoon tormentor
5 Type of exciting jump
6 Poker payments
7 Read over quickly
8 Cobain or Warner
9 Messy place
10 Banana cluster
11 Boot of Europe?
12 Remove in editing
15 Corporal type
17 Bridge position
18 Army mollusk?
23 Flagged vehicle
24 It's up for bid
26 Shopping centers
27 Not too much
28 Medicine approval agcy.
29 Romanian currency
30 Color of sadness
31 Without reason
32 It can be a bust
33 Tire letters
35 Lilongwe's place
36 "Same," in old Rome
37 Dessert sweet
41 "Family Ties" star Michael
42 Wine choice
43 Vino region
44 Arcs in sheet music
45 Metallic sound
46 Mullets cover them
47 Cloned units
48 Insinuate
49 Pastel hue
50 Extremely out of pocket
51 TV award
54 PC computer variety
55 Directional aid before GPS
Solution