‘Don’t take pretty women to dinner’

An issued document warning local officials in Central China not to have "pretty women accompany them to dinner" among other on-the-job no-nos has sparked outcry on social media.



Images of a "letter of commitment" show signatures of 10 officials at a property registration center in Hengyang, Hunan Province.



The commitment requires that the civil servants at the center follow four basic rules such as "never arrive to work late or leave early."



However, it was the rule "never go out to dinner with pretty women," which did not elaborate further, that created a stir on Chinese social media.



"This is just dumbfounding. I don't know whether to praise them for their self-discipline or criticize them for having set the bar of this commitment so low," Chu Zhaoxin, a well-known journalist in China, posted to his WeChat account.



An official at the center said the person responsible, surnamed Tang, has been punished for the document, Shangyou News reported on Thursday.



Global Times

