Company top management talk about plans for upcoming CIIE import expo

Vladimir Makatsaria, chairman of Johnson & Johnson China Photo: Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson China

As the world's largest healthcare company, we are very pleased to introduce our industry-leading innovative products at CIIE. We are bringing a wealth of cutting-edge technology and, for the first time in China, debuting our CARTO 3-D catheter positioning technology to help electrophysiologists optimize care and LipiFlow Thermal Pulsation System for the treatment of meibomian gland dysfunction. We are focusing on the most pressing healthcare needs through medical devices and pharmaceuticals, and bringing products which cover a range of conditions including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, rheumatoid arthritis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as surgery, spinal medicine, electrophysiology and trauma. We will have an interactive area where visitors can experience visual health tests in person to learn more about eye care and eye health.Since founding our first joint venture - Xi'an Janssen - in 1985, we have been a leader in China's healthcare industry. Our first products - Sibelium, Motilium and Daktarin - entered the China market in 1989 and are now all household names. From then on, we have been committed to bringing healthcare solutions to address the significant unmet needs of millions of Chinese patients and consumers.The changes in China have been profound. We now feel that China is poised to transform healthcare globally, as a confluence of factors - investment, AI, cloud computing, big data and far-sighted government policies - creating an environment where innovation will improve health outcomes and quality of life.We see CIIE as an ideal platform to carry out more in-depth exchanges with governments, enterprises and other stakeholders and jointly discuss the development of the healthcare industry. We are very pleased to be able to introduce our world-leading diversified lineup of innovative products and technologies to China and are one of the biggest healthcare exhibitors at this year's CIIE. We hope to introduce our more than 30 years of development in China, and that we can strengthen exchange and cooperation with a wide range of Chinese healthcare actors.China is a key market in our worldwide business. As the country transitions toward a new era, we are strengthening our partnership with China by continuing to lay down strong roots through ongoing investment in our innovation and manufacturing facilities to further improve the health of the Chinese public. J&J is confident in China's potential and its development into a key global innovation hub. In 2017, we began the construction of our $180-million new Ethicon factory in Suzhou, which will produce high quality surgical products to more effectively treat a broad range of critical diseases such as lung cancer, liver cancer and stomach cancer.

Leon Wang, executive vice president, international and China president of AstraZeneca Photo: Courtesy of AstraZeneca

With its China headquarters in Shanghai, AstraZeneca has prepared for CIIE for nearly six months. During the expo, we will focus on five therapy areas where Chinese patients have the most urgent need: respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, oncology and gastrointestinal diseases, and display 30 innovative drugs we have introduced into China over the past 25 years. These drugs include Tagrisso for lung cancer treatment, Forxiga for diabetes treatment and Lynparaza, the first gene-targeted drug for ovarian cancer that was licensed by the Chinese government in August.We also plan to showcase AstraZeneca's leading diagnosis-and-treatment-integrated holistic disease management solutions, such as China Chest Pain Center, National Metabolic Management Center and Integrated Lung Cancer Center, being created with the help of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data and other cutting-edge technologies in the fields of respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic and gastrointestinal and oncology. They allow viewers to personally experience the power brought by smart technology into human health.AstraZeneca has been in China for 25 years. Over the past 25 years, we have witnessed this country transform from an export-oriented economy to a very open economy. AstraZeneca is not only the contributor but also a beneficiary of China's reform and opening-up. Today, through expanding domestic demand and boosting consumption, China embraces products and enterprises from the whole world. With the bonus of its own economic growth, China also helps to upgrade industries and to promote global economic development.As a Chinese and Shanghainese citizen myself, I think CIIE is exciting and meaningful, showing that China's reform and opening-up is coming to a new stage. It brings global products into China and contributes in the domestic consumption upgrading.The expo accords with the building of a community with shared future for mankind that President Xi Jinping proposed, and lets the global economy benefit from China.By participating in CIIE, AstraZeneca will further demonstrate its positive and open co-operational attitude and join hands with more industry-leading cross-sector partners in the future to jointly improve the accessibility and efficiency of China's health services, so as to contribute to realizing the goal of the government's "Health China 2030" plan.Since entering China in 1993, AstraZeneca has invested over $1 billion in the research and development of life-changing medicines in this country. We are China's second largest multinational pharmaceutical company.Over the past 25 years, China has developed into the world's second-largest market for AstraZeneca. China is progressively showcasing its important strategic position in AstraZeneca's global map in research and development, operation and commercial innovation. AstraZeneca actively promotes the research and development of innovative drugs in China, covering oncology, respiratory and renal diseases and other fields. We will continue accelerating the listing of innovative drugs into Chinese markets as well.

Statues of Jinbao, the mascot of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), stand in the square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Photo: VCG