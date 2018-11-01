High achieving 5-year-old’s resume goes viral

Many people in their early 20s have a hard time scraping up enough accomplishments to fill a one-page CV.



Not this 5-year-old, whose 15-page resume handed to a competitive Shanghai school has since gone viral on social media, the Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



As part of his application for a spot at Shanghai StarRiver Bilingual School (SSBS), the lengthy PowerPoint presentation comes complete with photos, infographics and some humbling claims.



The boy read 100 English-language books by the time he was 3 years old, and 620 more during preschool, according to the CV.



It also talks of his many travels throughout South China as well as visits to Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as his interests: literature, history, math, science, art and sports.



The proud parents (and co-authors, no doubt) also point out they are both educated at Shanghai's prestigious Fudan University.



A teacher at SSBS told bjnews.com that the school did not require a resume, and the parents had done so by their own initiative.



"I was impressed by the resume. I think it shows the strong abilities of the parents," the teacher said.



Many on social media in their 20s and 30s said the boy's experience and reading list far surpasses theirs.



"My resume is so lame compared to his," "66hgb" commented on Weibo.



Global Times

