Smooth operator: Man opens beer bottles, turns on iPhone with excavator

A machine operator in China has gone viral for a series of video clips in which he performs the most delicate of tasks with an excavator bucket.



Lü Ping, 25 from Fuxin, Liaoning Province, can open beer bottles, stack glasses, cut tofu - even thread a needle - all from the controls of heavy duty machinery.



His gentle touch isn't limited to the excavator's bucket. Video shows him gently lowering its treads to turn on an iPhone.



In another clip, he uses the excavator's treads to light five lighters attached to eggs - without breaking their shells.



"I had to practice for a few days to get that lighter move," Lü said.



Lü has recently found fame on short video app Kuaishou, where he shows off his skills he's sharpened over the past eight years.



"I want to appear in TV shows someday, so I'll practice some harder tricks," Lü said.



Global Times

