2018 Lingshui International Beach Half Marathon Series kicks off Decemb

On Monday, the committee held a press conference in Beijing to announce that Lingshui International Beach Half Marathon Series will be held in Lingshui county, Hainan Province on December 2. The competition is co-organized by the Chinese Athletics Association and the people's government of Lingshui ethnic Li autonomous county. The competition now accepts registration. Applicants may select three projects including a half marathon (about 21.1 kilometers), 10 kliometers and 2.5 kilometers family running.

Chen Chunmei, deputy county head of the people's government of Lingshui ethnic Li autonomous county gave an opening speech and introduced the marathon. The biggest highlight is that the marathon courses are along the beach. With the characteristics of 11 kilometers beach courses and 10 kilometers courses, it perfectly combines ethnic Li brocade, a world intangible cultural heritage of Li ethnic group and the completion ceremony, which focuses on the song Qingshui Bay. Lingshui will further promote the development of the sports industry and boost the in-depth integration of sports and tourism through this marathon, thus endowing vitality and meaning with the sports culture of Lingshui and making Lingshui more famous.