Youngsters rally for protection, heritage application of Beijing’s Central Axis

Participants watch the show at the closing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of 2018 Beijing International Youth Tourism Festival

The 2018 Beijing International Youth Tourism Festival, hosted by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development (BMCTD), concluded in Lao She Teahouse on October 26. More than 100 people including government officials, world travelers, international students, Chinese and foreign media were invited to the event. Wang Yue, deputy director of BMCTD and Lin Xiaomu, associate researcher of the Xicheng district Commission of Tourism Development also attended the event.Since the festival was opened on July 10, hundreds of international students, travel experts, and tourists from over 30 countries and regions including Britain, France, the US and Russia participated in the festival, dipping themselves in the knowledge and experience of history, art, customs, development and change along the Beijing Central Axis. The participants visited the scenic spots of the Central Axis including gardens, hutongs, former residences of celebrities, old shops, and new urban landscapes. The historical imperial episodes of Beijing culture, folk art and customs, city planning and order is embedded in the Central Axis. The rapid development and changes of the city have all gave a deep impression to the international participants.At the closing ceremony, a video summarizing the event was played. The student representative Antonio Roberto Quiroz Soto from Mexico, shared his experiences and feelings of participating in the activity. He said that through walking in Houhai, watching performing rituals at the Temple of Heaven, drinking tea at Lao She Teahouse, his understanding about Beijing has deepened. Antonio said that these wonderful experiences will be cherished by him forever and he will spread the culture of the Central Axis to his relatives and friends. Mary Kondakova, another foreign student representative, showed her love for the traditional Chinese opera and the Central Axis of Beijing to the audience with her crosstalk show at the closing ceremony.Also at the event, international travel expert Jesse Appell released his "Top 10 Travel Routes for Chinese and Foreign Youth to Visit at the Central Axis." Through personal experiences, online surveys, and interviews, the 10 routes were summarized with each route having its different focus catering to different preferences of travelers. As another important result of the activity, a video recording of the first-hand experiences of the international participants exploring the charms and beauties of the Central Axis were presented in a way to offer their support for the protection and heritage application of the Central Axis. The participants in the activity expressed their wishes for the application of the Central Axis and their love for Beijing.