Steel mills’ profits up

Members of China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) have achieved profits of 229.97 billion yuan ($33.1 billion) from January to September this year, a year-on-year increase of 86.01 percent, according to a report CISA released on Wednesday.



CISA has a total of over 100 steel mills members.



The report said that member companies' profitability have surpassed the average level of the country's industrial sector.



The results also showed that the industry reversed the long-term losses, the report noted.





