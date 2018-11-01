Flight to London

China's Shenzhen Airlines on Wednesday celebrated a new direct flight from Shenzhen, in South China's Guangdong province, to London.



It was the first direct flight between Shenzhen and London. The intercontinental route will be served by Airbus's 330 wide-body aircraft and operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.



Wang Jie, vice president of Shenzhen Airlines, said at the ceremony that "the Shenzhen-London route, the first long haul intercontinental route launched by us, is a crucial starting point for Shenzhen Airlines to step out into the world."



He said the airline would blossom into an international airline based in Shenzhen, with its route network covering Asia and the rest of the world.





