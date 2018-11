A view of The Second Humen Bridge in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province on Thursday. With an investment of over 10 billion yuan(1.44 billion), the bridge starts from Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, and ends at Dongguan. The second Humen Bridge is expected to open to traffic in May 2019 and will greatly ease the traffic pressure along the Pearl River area. Photo: VCG