Double 11 shopping: Middle-aged have better things to do

Illustration: Peter C.Espina/GT

Nine days ahead of the upcoming annual Double 11 shopping festival, young people have started talking about the rules of the impending consumption spree. However, middle-aged people are oblivious of the rules and can't care less. They don't bother to figure them out and tend to be protective of their bank balance which is often under threat from this annual shopping madness. For them, there is never enough money and never enough time. But middle-aged people do not hesitate to spend for their children, be it on books, sleeping bags, toys or Halloween costumes. But they normally take a pause before spending on themselves. New clothes? New gym card? All can wait. Middle-aged people are not fans of the shopping spree. They used to stay up late for "seckilling," snapping up online goods at a very low price in a very short period. But now, they mostly prefer to catch up on sleep.