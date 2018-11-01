Xi congratulates int'l forum on reform and opening-up, poverty reduction

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the International Forum on Reform and Opening Up and Poverty Reduction in China, which opened in Beijing Thursday.



"As a developing country with the world's largest population, China has always been an active advocate and powerful promoter to global poverty reduction," Xi said in the letter.



"Over the 70 years since the founding of new China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the Chinese people in self-reliance and arduous struggle to tackle poverty with hard work. Especially 40 years ago, China unfolded a great journey of reform and opening-up, and at the same time started the largest scale of poverty reduction process in human history.



"In the past 40 years, Chinese people have been fighting relentlessly to bring over 700 million population out of absolute poverty and create a miracle in human poverty reduction history," Xi said.



Xi stressed that it was China's solemn promise to let poor people and poor areas enter the moderately prosperous society together with the rest of the country.



"We will stick to the people-centered philosophy of development, vigorously implement targeted poverty alleviation, give full play to China's institutional advantage, stick to the leading position of the government, deepen cooperation between eastern and western regions, mobilize the whole society, combine poverty reduction with education improvement, coordinate development-oriented poverty relief with government-subsidized poverty reduction to make sure absolute poverty is eradicated by 2020," Xi said.



Xi said China was willing to work with all sides to in promoting the cause of world poverty reduction and achieving the poverty relief goal set by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations.



Xi expressed the hope that the guests will communicate on poverty reduction experiences, promote international poverty reduction cooperation and contribute their wisdom to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

