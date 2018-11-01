China’s policy to remain steady during Q4 amid downward pressure: analysts

Cargo at the port in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province,ready to be shipped to oversea markets. Photo: VCG





Policy in the fourth quarter will be steady but focus on coordination to cope with the economy's downward pressure, Chinese experts and industry representatives said on Thursday.



The comments followed a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Wednesday that was held to analyze the current economic situation and arrange the country's economic work.



The meeting called for further study to tackle bottlenecks in the development of China's private-sector companies and small and medium-sized enterprises.



The meeting, presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said that China has achieved sustained and healthy economic and social development this year but also faces downward pressure.



The meeting called for more proactive measures to be taken to support the economy.



Growth of the world's second-largest economy slowed to 6.5 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter's 6.7 percent.



However, China is capable and confident of reaching its annual economic growth target of around 6.5 percent in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on October 19.



"Looking at media coverage of the meeting, fiscal and monetary policies will remain largely unchanged for the fourth quarter, but at the execution level we can expect to see more efforts on the coordinated execution of policies. The focus will be on supporting domestic demand and structural adjustment, so as to effectively cope with risks caused by weakening external demand," Liu Xuezhi, an economist at Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"The meeting reemphasized the focus on stability in areas like employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and market expectations," Cong Yi, an economics professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times.



Xi has called for greater resolve and stronger measures in deepening the country's reform and opening-up during his inspection tour of South China's Guangdong Province in late October. "It also means the government will work on further reform and opening-up," Cong said.



The Politburo meeting also called for predictive measures to address growing hidden risks, Cong noted.



The central government will pursue active and stable monetary policies, and attach great importance to high-quality economic growth.



An executive at a landscaping company based in Qinhuangdao, coastal city in North China's Hebei Province, told the Global Times on Thursday that he hopes the government could further cut taxes, improve the market environment and open up the financial sector.



"These measures will in turn boost companies' vitality; foster an open, fair, and secure social environment, and tackle financing difficulties faced by private companies," the executive said.



