United Microelectronics move won't have major impact on Fujian Jinhua: analysts

The announcement by Taiwan-based contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) that it will halt R&D activities with its partner on the Chinese mainland, Fujian Jinhua, following a US export ban, will have a limited impact on the mainland chipmaker, a Chinese industry observer said on Thursday.



"UMC will follow all government regulations and temporarily suspend the R&D activities we are performing for Fujian Jinhua until we are cleared to resume by the appropriate authorities," the Taiwan company said in a statement late on Wednesday.



The announcement came after the US Commerce Department said it had put Fujian Jinhua on a list of entities that cannot buy components, software and technology goods from US firms.



Fujian Jinhua couldn't be reached for comment. An email sent to UMC seeking comment had not been replied to as of press time.



As one of the top-tier chipmakers in the island of Taiwan that tends to act in line with US moves, the UMC announcement would inevitably have an impact on Fujian Jinhua's talent- and technology-related activities. However, "it's unlikely to deal a severe blow to either the mainland semiconductor firm or the country's chipmaking sector at large," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of Chinese telecoms industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times.



The US sales ban apparently signals the Trump administration's intention of battering China's chipmaking businesses amid the trade dispute with China, Xiang said.



He added that China's domestic technological advances and its vast market for smart devices, which provide many buyers of locally developed chips, will serve as an effective buffer against US threats.





