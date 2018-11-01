Hainan to hold conference

The 2018 World Tourism and Investment Conference will be held in Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan Province, from November 23 to 27, the provincial government has said.



Global business leaders and investors will participate in the event, which focuses on integration of global resources, innovation and capital, as well as building a platform for Chinese and world tourism, capital, investment, supporting services and operators.



Hainan has been a pilot free trade zone since April, in line with the government's determination of further opening up to the world.